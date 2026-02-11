Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Olympian who confessed to affair on live TV reveals he has still not heard from girlfriend

Olympian who admitted to cheating on girlfriend after medal win hopes couple can reconcile
  • Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid publicly admitted to cheating on his girlfriend live on television.
  • The confession occurred after he secured a bronze medal in the Men's 20km Individual race, where he became emotional.
  • Laegreid, a seven-time world champion, described the period as the 'worst week' of his life following his infidelity.
  • He expressed his desire for reconciliation with his girlfriend, hoping for a 'happy ending' to their relationship.
  • Laegreid confirmed that he has not yet received a response from his girlfriend since his televised admission.
