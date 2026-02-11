Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter Olympics star issues public apology for tearful cheating confession

Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze in the men’s 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze in the men’s 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) (AP)
  • Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid publicly confessed to infidelity during a live television interview after winning a bronze medal at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.
  • His tearful admission, intended to reconcile with his girlfriend, occurred after securing third place in the men's 20-kilometre individual race on Tuesday.
  • The confession drew significant criticism for diverting attention from his teammate Johan-Olav Botn, who had won a gold medal in the same event.
  • Laegreid expressed profound regret for his actions on Wednesday, apologising to Botn and his ex-girlfriend, stating he is “not quite myself these days”.
  • His former partner reportedly remained unmoved by the public apology, telling a Norwegian newspaper that it was “hard to forgive” and she did not choose to be in the media spotlight.
