Winter Olympics star disqualified after ‘extremely stupid’ error
- Austrian ski jumper Daniel Tschofenig was disqualified from the men's large hill event at the Winter Olympics.
- His disqualification occurred after he had qualified for the final, due to his boots being four millimetres larger than the permitted size.
- Tschofenig, a medal favourite who had won multiple World Cup titles, admitted his carelessness, calling himself “extremely stupid” but accepted the ruling.
- Slovakia's Hektor Kapustik took his place in the final, which was ultimately won by Slovenia's Domen Prevc.
- This incident follows other unusual disqualifications in ski jumping at the Games, including American Annika Belshaw for oversized skis.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks