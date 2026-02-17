Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Winter Olympics star disqualified after ‘extremely stupid’ error

Tschofenig was disqualified because his boots were too big
Tschofenig was disqualified because his boots were too big (Getty Images)
  • Austrian ski jumper Daniel Tschofenig was disqualified from the men's large hill event at the Winter Olympics.
  • His disqualification occurred after he had qualified for the final, due to his boots being four millimetres larger than the permitted size.
  • Tschofenig, a medal favourite who had won multiple World Cup titles, admitted his carelessness, calling himself “extremely stupid” but accepted the ruling.
  • Slovakia's Hektor Kapustik took his place in the final, which was ultimately won by Slovenia's Domen Prevc.
  • This incident follows other unusual disqualifications in ski jumping at the Games, including American Annika Belshaw for oversized skis.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in