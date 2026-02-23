Team GB chief drops verdict on Winter Olympics performance
- Team GB received a hero's welcome at Gatwick Airport after achieving their most successful Winter Olympics to date in Italy.
- The team secured a record five medals, comprising three gold, one silver and one bronze.
- Matt Weston became the most-decorated male British Winter Olympian, winning two gold medals in skeleton, including a mixed event with Tabby Stoecker.
- Further gold medals were won by Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale in mixed team snowboard cross, with Bruce Mouat's men's curling team taking silver and Zoe Atkin a bronze in freestyle skiing.
- Chef de Mission Eve Muirhead praised the athletes as "history-makers" and declared the nation "on the rise" in winter sports, highlighting that it was the first time Team GB won multiple golds at a single Winter Olympics.
