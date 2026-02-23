Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Team GB chief drops verdict on Winter Olympics performance

Matt Weston (left), Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale pose with their gold medals after arriving back in Great Britain (John Walton/PA)
  • Team GB received a hero's welcome at Gatwick Airport after achieving their most successful Winter Olympics to date in Italy.
  • The team secured a record five medals, comprising three gold, one silver and one bronze.
  • Matt Weston became the most-decorated male British Winter Olympian, winning two gold medals in skeleton, including a mixed event with Tabby Stoecker.
  • Further gold medals were won by Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale in mixed team snowboard cross, with Bruce Mouat's men's curling team taking silver and Zoe Atkin a bronze in freestyle skiing.
  • Chef de Mission Eve Muirhead praised the athletes as "history-makers" and declared the nation "on the rise" in winter sports, highlighting that it was the first time Team GB won multiple golds at a single Winter Olympics.
