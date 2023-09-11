All 400 Wilko stores to close by early October, says union

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All of Wilko’s 400 stores are set to close by early October, the GMB union has said.

It means redundancies now look likely for all 12,500 staff at the high-street chain.

The GMB union, which represents more than 3,000 Wilko staff, revealed the damning update after a meeting with the retailer’s administrators on Monday morning.

The retailer had already confirmed that 52 stores would shut this week, leading to 1,016 redundancies, with hundreds of other jobs losses across the business.

The union said on Monday that its warehouses in Worksop and Newport are now both due to close on Friday September 15.

It added that a further 124 stores are due to close next week.

Wilko hired administrators from PwC early last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.