All 400 Wilko stores to close by early October, says union

It means redundancies now look likely for all 12,500 staff at the historic high street chain.

Henry Saker-Clark
Monday 11 September 2023 12:38
All of Wilko's shops are set to close by early October, the GMB union has said (James Manning/PA)
All of Wilko’s shops are set to close by early October, the GMB union has said (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

All of Wilko’s 400 stores are set to close by early October, the GMB union has said.

It means redundancies now look likely for all 12,500 staff at the high-street chain.

The GMB union, which represents more than 3,000 Wilko staff, revealed the damning update after a meeting with the retailer’s administrators on Monday morning.

The retailer had already confirmed that 52 stores would shut this week, leading to 1,016 redundancies, with hundreds of other jobs losses across the business.

The union said on Monday that its warehouses in Worksop and Newport are now both due to close on Friday September 15.

It added that a further 124 stores are due to close next week.

Wilko hired administrators from PwC early last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

