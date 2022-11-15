Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Amazon preparing major job cuts – report

The US firm would join Meta and Twitter in announcing substantial staff cuts.

Martyn Landi
Tuesday 15 November 2022 09:36
Parcels ready for dispatch at the Amazon.co.uk distribution centre near Milton Keynes (PA)
Parcels ready for dispatch at the Amazon.co.uk distribution centre near Milton Keynes (PA)
(PA Archive)

Amazon is the latest tech firm preparing to cut thousands of jobs in response to the economic downturn, according to reports in the US.

The tech giant is said to be considering cutting around 3% of its office staff, which would mean around 10,000 people could be affected.

The reports come in the wake of substantial job cuts across the tech sector – Elon Musk cut around half of Twitter’s 7,500 global workforce after completing his takeover of the company, while Facebook owner Meta has also confirmed it is cutting around 11,000 jobs globally.

Snapchat and Microsoft have also announced staff layoffs in recent months.

Amazon’s reported reductions are said to be a response to a slowing global economy, which is hitting the firm’s sales which had grown substantially during the pandemic.

Recommended

The tech sector, in general, has been hit hard by the economic slowdown after companies saw huge growth during the pandemic as more people moved online during local lockdowns and increased remote working.

Amazon was among a number of firms to increase hiring to meet rising demand but is now being forced to consider cost-cutting as online sales slow post-pandemic.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg cited the post-pandemic slowdown in his announcement of Meta job cuts last week.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has stepped down as chief executive but remains chairman of the board, said on Twitter last month that the current economic climate meant it was time to “batten down the hatches”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in