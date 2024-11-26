Around 1,100 jobs at risk as Vauxhall owner plans to shut Luton factory
Stellantis said it was expecting to close the site in April next year.
The owner of Vauxhall has announced plans to shut its Luton van-making factory, putting more than 1,100 jobs at risk.
The car giant said it forms part of plans to invest £50 million into its Ellesmere Port plant, in Cheshire, to produce all-electric vans in line with Government zero-emission targets.
About 1,120 full-time employees work at the Luton factory, which currently makes light commercial vehicles.
Stellantis said it had launched a consultation with employees and union partners on its proposal to consolidate its van production at Ellesmere Port.
It could see hundreds of jobs relocated to the Cheshire-based factory, alongside a plan to support affected staff in Luton, the firm said.