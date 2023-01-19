Jump to content

Aston Martin creating more than 100 jobs with sports car plans

Agency staff will be offered full-time permanent employment

Alan Jones
Thursday 19 January 2023 14:22
The jobs will come at the Aston Martin headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire (PA)
(PA Archive)

Aston Martin is creating more than 100 new jobs ahead of launching new sports cars.

The jobs, for technicians, will be based at the company’s headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire.

The recruitment drive will include an offer of full-time permanent employment to agency staff currently working at Aston Martin sites on a temporary basis.

Simon Smith, chief people officer at the car-maker, said: “As Aston Martin prepares to ramp up production and launch the first of our next generation of sports cars, we are delighted to have the opportunity to increase our team at Gaydon as well as offer high-quality permanent employment opportunities for our valued agency colleagues.”

