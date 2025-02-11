Bank of England chief cautions over cutting regulation post-financial crisis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Governor of the Bank of England has cautioned against unravelling regulation introduced after the global financial crisis amid Government-led efforts to cut red tape.

Andrew Bailey insisted there was “no trade-off between economic growth and financial stability” in a speech delivered in London on Tuesday.

Speaking at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, he said there was a “reaction taking place against regulation, and the responses to the GFC (global financial crisis).”

“We must not forget the lasting damage done by the GFC. There is no trade-off between economic growth and financial stability.”

The comments come weeks after the Prime Minister vowed to “clear out the regulatory weeds” to spur on economic growth.

Sir Keir Starmer criticised the “morass of regulation that effectively bans billions of pounds” of investment in the UK, describing “thickets of red tape” that he said have spread through the economy.

Government plans to cut red tape in the financial sector have included sending “growth-focused remit letters” to regulators and urging them to “tear down regulatory barriers”.

Mr Bailey said the last 15 years had seen the “emergence of risks to financial stability originating in the non-bank system”, incorporating any financial institution that is not a bank.

These businesses must “manage the risks they face, and in some parts of the system it is appropriate that regulations are in place to provide more assurance of this management taking place”, the Bank chief said.

Nonetheless, he said there were typically choices for the country about how it deals with potential vulnerabilities in the system.

“It is critical that we have and develop tools of assessment and intervention. But these interventions may not always need to be more regulation,” he said.