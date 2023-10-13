For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Governor of the Bank of England has warned future interest rate decisions look “tight”, weeks after holding the level flat at 5.25 per cent for the first time in two years.

Andrew Bailey said last month’s decision to keep interest rates at 5.25 per cent was “a tight one” and predicted “they’re going to go on being tight ones”, in comments that will wory mortgage holders.

While Mr Bailey said things in the UK look better than they did a year ago, in a nod to the mini-budget chaos caused by Liz Truss last autumn, he said “there’s an awful lot still to do”.

In a close decision, the BoE’s monetary policy committee decided to keep the base rate, rather than raise it to 5.5 per cent, which some economists and investors were expecting.

It was the first time since November 2021 that the BoE has left rates stable after 14 consecutive increases aimed at getting a lid on spiralling inflation. Officials still left the door open to further rises in the future, promising to “take the decisions necessary” to return inflation to a level of 2 per cent.

Speaking at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s annual meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, Andrew Bailey said he was one of the few people there who could point to things being better now.

“From an economic point of view, if we look back over the last year I would say I’m probably the one person that can come in here and say things really do look better today than they did on this day last year,” he said.

“I can say that with some confidence.”

Mr Bailey has previously spoken about his experience of last year’s IMF meeting in Washington, which happened shortly after then-prime minister Liz Truss and then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

We have made, I think, particularly in the last few months, solid progress in terms of showing signs that inflation is being tackled Andrew Bailey, Bank of England Governor

“People were saying, ‘We didn’t think the UK would do this’,” he told the Treasury Select Committee last year.

On Friday, he said there are signs inflation is coming down but there is much left to do.

He said the Bank’s policy will continue to be “restrictive”.

Mr Bailey added: “We have made, I think, particularly in the last few months, solid progress in terms of showing signs that inflation is being tackled.

“But let’s not get carried away because there’s an awful lot still to do.

“I think many of us now see policy operating in a restrictive fashion and I’m obviously going to have to say that I think that’s what it needs to do.”

Mr Bailey said this will have an impact on the UK’s economy and is contributing to a “subdued outlook” for the country.

But without getting inflation back to target, that outlook would be even more subdued, he said.