BBC journalists vote to end dispute over jobs and programming

BBC journalists have voted overwhelmingly to accept a deal on jobs and programming, ending a long-running dispute.

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) in BBC Local backed the deal by 70% after previously taking industrial action.

Their courage and determination have saved jobs and programmes and achieved these new and significant arrangements Paul Siegert, NUJ broadcasting organiser

Paul Siegert, NUJ broadcasting organiser, said: “This is an overwhelming result in our long-running dispute at BBC Local. We’ve gained significant safeguards on jobs and income protection for NUJ members, along with new concessions on radio news bulletins and shared programming.

“None of this would have been possible without the fightback and action taken by our members across England. Their courage and determination have saved jobs and programmes and achieved these new and significant arrangements.

“While this deal answers the most pressing industrial concerns of those working at BBC Local, the NUJ will continue to campaign vigorously for quality, truly local radio programming and live news bulletins which has been hit hard by this restructure.”