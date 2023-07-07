Bed-in-a-box brand Emma could face court action over sales tactics, says CMA

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK competition regulator has called on bed-in-a-box brand Emma Sleep to change its online sales practices or face potential court action.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched a probe into the company last year over concerns that it has misled consumers with pressure selling tactics.

It said on Friday, the CMA said it had concerns that the use of “countdown timers” could have misled customers and therefore broken consumer protection law.

The CMA also said it found evidence that “discount claims made by Emma Sleep did not stack up against the actual savings made by customers”.

The regulator said its probe showed that Emma’s website showed extensive discount offers, but there was evidence that only a small fraction of the retail brand’s products were actually sold at the full price.

It said the company now has the opportunity to respond its concerns and “avoid court action” by signing a commitment to change its online sales tactics.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Companies that use fake countdown clocks or misleading ‘discounts’ risk pressuring people into making quick purchases and often spending more money than they otherwise would for fear of missing out.

“This is especially concerning given the current pressure on people’s pockets.

“We have put a number of detailed concerns to Emma Sleep about its sales tactics.

“The CMA looks to Emma Sleep to agree to change the way it does business to avoid the risk of court action.”

An Emma spokeswoman said: “While Emma is committed to ensuring that a great night’s sleep is accessible to everyone, no matter their circumstance, it also strives to uphold industry-leading business practice standards.

“Because of this, Emma will continue to work closely with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority to address any concerns related to our sales campaigns.”