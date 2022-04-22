Boris Johnson makes India trade deal progress, but does not push Modi on Putin

The Prime Minister told negotiators to get a free trade agreement done by Diwali, in October.

Sam Blewett
Friday 22 April 2022 12:42
Boris Johnson with Narendra Modi at a press conference at Hyderabad House in Delhi (Ben Stansall/PA)
Boris Johnson with Narendra Modi at a press conference at Hyderabad House in Delhi (Ben Stansall/PA)
(PA Wire)

Boris Johnson achieved progress on a post-Brexit trade deal with India but failed to apply pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stand up to Vladimir Putin.

The Prime Minister told negotiators to get a free trade agreement done by Diwali, in October, as he celebrated a “massive push” during the their meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

But he accepted he did not try to encourage Mr Modi to go further in dropping India’s neutrality over the Russian President’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Johnson’s two-day trip was dogged by questions over the deepening partygate scandal, with a Tory rebellion leading to a Commons investigation being opened into his alleged lying.

But he insisted he would still be Prime Minister by Diwali, on October 24, which he set as a date for trade deal negotiators to “get it done”.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in