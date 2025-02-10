BP shares jump after activist investor reportedly buys stake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BP has seen its shares surge higher after an activist investor reportedly built up a stake in the oil giant.

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm jumped more than 7% at one stage in Monday morning trading, hitting their highest level for six months, following weekend reports that US firm Elliott Investment Management had snapped up a stake.

It comes after BP’s shares have languished recently, down almost 10% in the past year.

The reported stake-buying by Elliott has fuelled speculation over strategy changes at the group and an overhaul of the board.

We do not think that Elliott has enough of a stake in BP yet to force a sale of the company Kathleen Brooks, XTB

BP is set to report results on Tuesday and unveil a strategy update at the end of February.

The size of the stake Elliott has bought is not known.

Elliott was not immediately available to comment and BP declined to comment.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said: “We don’t know how big its stake is, or exactly what its plans are for BP – will it try to break the company up, or could it try to force a sale of the company?

“We do not think that Elliott has enough of a stake in BP yet to force a sale of the company; however, if there was a firm offer on the table for BP in the coming weeks, then the stock price could take off.”