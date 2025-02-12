Bradford City of Culture signs pay and conditions agreement with unions
The Memorandum of Understanding will guarantee that professional creative workers are engaged on terms in line with collectively-bargained agreements.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Unions have signed an agreement with Bradford City of Culture aimed at ensuring creative workers engaged in the programme will receive decent pay and conditions.
Equity, the Musicians’ Union, Bectu, and Artists Union England welcomed the signing of a so-called Memorandum of Understanding.
The deal for this year’s City of Culture guarantees that professional creative workers are engaged on terms in line with collectively-bargained agreements.
Equity official Dominic Bascombe said: “The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Bradford 2025 is a win for the region, a win for workers and a win for audiences.
“It will ensure that our members are employed on agreed minimum terms, with training and development opportunities for younger creatives and respect for the intellectual property rights of our members.
“We look forward to working with Bradford 2025 to ensure a long-lasting legacy in which arts and culture continue to thrive in the region.”