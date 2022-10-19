Braverman hits out at ‘tumultuous’ Truss as she exits as home secretary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman has criticised Liz Truss’s “tumultuous” premiership as she quit as home secretary, further imperilling the embattled Prime Minister’s grip on power.

The popular figure among the Tory right told Ms Truss she had made a “technical infringement” of the rules by sending an official document from a personal email and was now taking responsibility.

“I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign,” she wrote in a barely-coded dig at the Prime Minister whose disastrous mini-budget sparked financial turmoil.

In her resignation letter, she added: “The business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes.

“Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.

“It is obvious to everyone that we are going through a tumultuous time.”

Ms Braverman, a former contender for the Tory leadership, also said she has “concerns about the direction of this Government”, warning that ministers have “broken key pledges” to voters.

She also raised “serious concerns” about the Government’s manifesto commitments including stopping unauthorised migration and reducing migration numbers.

The resignation came as Ms Truss is facing threats from multiple fronts:

– She faces a Tory rebellion on a Labour-led motion to ban fracking that is being seen as a “confidence motion” in her Government.

– A sixth Conservative MP publicly called for her resignation when William Wragg said he was “personally ashamed” of telling his constituents to back the Tories.

– There is speculation a tranche of Tories have sent letters to the chair of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers Sir Graham Brady demanding a no confidence vote.