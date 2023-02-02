BT sees revenues fall in ‘tough’ trading conditions

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Telecoms group BT has reported a 3% drop in its third-quarter revenues as it flagged “tough” market conditions in its consumer-facing business.

The group saw consumer revenues drop 6% to £2.4 billion in the three months to December 31, but underlying earnings in the division lifted 7% to £669 million amid recent price rises, a surge in new fibre broadband customers and action to cut costs.

A record 155,000 customers signed up to its full-fibre products in the quarter, according to the group.

Underlying earnings across the wider group lifted 2% to £2 billion over the quarter, it added.

Despite extraordinary energy costs and other inflationary headwinds, we are reaffirming our outlook for the year Philip Jansen, BT chief executive

BT said its consumer arm put in a “strong performance in tough market conditions”, but it was weighed down by the recent disposal of BT Sport.

The figures come after BT recently warned over further job cuts and price hikes as it upped its cost-cutting target by £500 million to £3 billion by the end of 2024-25 in the face of soaring inflation and an uncertain wider economy.

It posted a 18% drop in pre-tax profits to £831 million for the six months to September 30, with risinginflation already impacting its bottom line and offsetting a 1% rise in revenues.

The latest figures show pre-tax profits fell 15% to £1.3 billion in the first nine months of the year, though underlying earnings edged 3% higher to £5.9 billion.

The group stuck by its full-year earnings outlook despite the pressure on pre-tax profits.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT, said: “We’ve grown revenue and EBITDA (underlying earnings) on a pro-forma, like-for-like basis, despite a challenging economic backdrop, and we’re transforming BT Group for the benefit of our customers.”

He added: “Despite extraordinary energy costs and other inflationary headwinds, we are reaffirming our outlook for the year.”

BT revealed in November that it was facing a £200 million jump in its energy bill over the financial year.

It has also seen costs jump for equipment and wages, having settled a long-running dispute with workers over pay that saw it offer a £1,500 pay rise in December for all UK workers earning under £50,000 in a deal covering 85% of its British employees.

Combined with an increase made in April, the total pay rise for the lowest paid will be over 15% since this time last year.