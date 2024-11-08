Burberry sales expected to fall again amid luxury market slowdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Burberry sales are expected to fall by about one-fifth next week, as the struggling fashion retailer continues facing a slowdown in the luxury market amid reports of a possible takeover.

The company, which recently dropped out of the FTSE 100 because of its declining share price, will announce its first half results on November 14.

Analysts expect sales to come in at about £1.1 billion for the first half, significantly lower than the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the company is expected to post a loss of about £45 million compared to last year’s interim profit of £225 million.

Burberry joins several other retailers in suffering from a stagnant market in the luxury sector, with the key Chinese market particularly hit.

Its shares recently fell to their lowest level since 2009, but received an unexpected boost earlier in November when trade journal Miss Tweed reported that Moncler, which also owns Stone Island, was considering buying Burberry.

While a slowdown in the luxury market hasn’t helped its fortunes, the company’s fortunes haven’t been helped by a management strategy that has seen numerous CEOs come and go Michael Hewson, Market Insights

The outlet cited industry sources who said the luxury goods giant LVMH, an investor in Moncler, wanted it to instigate a takeover.

Shares in the company were valued at 818p on November 8.

Burberry has had several new chief executives in recent years, with the latest, Joshua Schulman, appointed in July, having previously worked at Michael Kors and Coach.

Michael Hewson, an analyst at Market Insights, said: “While a slowdown in the luxury market hasn’t helped its fortunes, the company’s fortunes haven’t been helped by a management strategy that has seen numerous CEOs come and go.”

Experts see Burberry doing better in the second half of its financial year which includes the winter months, typically a busier trading period for retailers, with £2.4 billion of sales and an operating profit of £30 million.

Analysts at AJ Bell added the second half forecasts indicate “better momentum” later in the financial year.

They wrote: “Whether Mr Schulman is able to exude any such optimism may be the key feature of this set of results.”