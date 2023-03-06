Jump to content

CBI boss Tony Danker steps aside amid probe into ‘workplace misconduct’

The business organisation said it had first looked into an allegation about the director-general’s behaviour in January.

August Graham
Monday 06 March 2023 12:13
Tony Danker has stepped aside as CBI director-general pending an investigation following complaints about his conduct in the workplace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The boss of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), one of the UK’s largest business groups, has stepped aside pending an investigation following complaints about his conduct in the workplace.

The organisation said it had looked into an allegation about Tony Danker’s behaviour in January but found that “the issue did not require escalation to a disciplinary process”.

However, last Thursday it was made aware of new reports about the director-general’s conduct and has now launched an inquiry.

It came after The Guardian newspaper approached the CBI over the complaints, which included claims from a female employee that Mr Danker made “unwanted contact with her and considered this unwanted conduct to be sexual harassment”.

In a statement, the group said: “On March 2, the CBI was made aware of new reports regarding Tony Danker’s workplace conduct.

“We have now taken steps to initiate an independent investigation into these new matters.

“Tony Danker asked to step aside from his role as director-general of the CBI while the independent investigation into these matters takes place.

“The CBI takes all matters of workplace conduct extremely seriously but it is important to stress that, until this investigation is complete, any new allegations remain unproven and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

