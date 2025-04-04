China’s retaliatory tariffs spark fresh turmoil in global financial markets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London’s FTSE 100 has joined New York’s top indexes in suffering the biggest daily decline since the start of the pandemic, in the dramatic fallout from Donald Trump’s tariff announcements.

Fresh turmoil was sparked on Friday by China announcing it will impose a 34% tariff on imports of all US products.

The new tariff matches the rate of the US “reciprocal” tariff imposed by Mr Trump this week.

The FTSE 100 dropped 419.75 points, or 4.95%, to close at 8,054.98.

This meant it suffered the biggest single-day decline since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, when the index lost more than 600 points in one day.

It also marked a worse day of trading than in the aftermath of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023, and the day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in 2022.

On Wall Street, the sell-off deepened after the S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes both had their worst day of trade for five years on Thursday.

The S&P 500, which tracks the country’s leading listed companies, was sliding by about 4.7% by the time European markets closed.

This took it to its lowest level since May last year.

The Dow Jones, which tracks 30 large US companies, and the technology-focused Nasdaq index had both also dropped about 3.9%.

European markets also felt another bruising session, as countries in the EU face a 20% tariff on all goods exported to the US.

Germany’s Dax closed 4.95% lower, and France’s Cac 40 dropped 4.26%.

Lynn Song, chief economist for China at ING Economics, said: “The abrupt hike in US reciprocal tariffs indeed prompted a strong response from China, opting to match the retaliatory tariffs of 34% across the board.

“There does not appear to be exemptions in place, and the response appears to be in the spirit of an eye for an eye.

“A lot remains in flux, with how other countries will respond to the tariff aggression will play a huge role in how things unfold. Many scenarios remain in play.

“But as for the US and China, while it’s always possible that policymakers could soon come to the table, it looks like until then, a test of endurance is underway.”