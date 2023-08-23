Civil Aviation Authority workers vote in favour of industrial action

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Workers at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Prospect union backed strikes by 2-1 and by almost 9-1 for other forms of industrial action.

The union said the CAA had refused to provide a “fair” pay rise for this year.

Prospect added that an internal survey of CAA workers found that two in five are considering leaving the organisation because of poor pay and excessive workload.

It was the first time a ballot on industrial action has taken place at the CAA, said Prospect.

Turnout was 65%, well over the required legal threshold.

The timing and nature of industrial action will be decided in due course.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, said: “More than a decade of real terms pay cuts have left our members at the CAA with no choice but to take industrial action.

“During the initial stages of the pandemic they did their part by taking a pay cut to enable their employer to continue to function.

“This show of goodwill has not been returned and inadequate pay levels are having a serious impact on recruitment and retention at the CAA.

“The employer can still avert this industrial action by coming back to the table with a meaningful offer that addresses the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“If they do not do so, then the CAA’s status as a world-class aviation regulator is at risk.”