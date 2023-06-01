Civil servants in the Northern Ireland Office to strike next week

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Civil servants working in the Northern Ireland Office will strike for three days next week in the long-running civil service dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) based at Erksine House in Belfast will walk out on June 6, 7 and 8.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our members in Northern Ireland are determined to win this dispute because, like their colleagues in the rest of the United Kingdom, they are fed up with being treated worse than any other public sector worker.

“It’s time for the Government to treat its own workforce with respect and put some money on the table to help our members through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.”