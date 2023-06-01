Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Civil servants in the Northern Ireland Office to strike next week

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) based at Erksine House in Belfast will walk out on June 6, 7 and 8.

Alan Jones
Thursday 01 June 2023 14:42
Civil servants working in the Northern Ireland Office will strike for three days next week in the long-running civil service dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions (Timothy Aikman/Alamy/PA)
Civil servants working in the Northern Ireland Office will strike for three days next week in the long-running civil service dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions (Timothy Aikman/Alamy/PA)

Civil servants working in the Northern Ireland Office will strike for three days next week in the long-running civil service dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) based at Erksine House in Belfast will walk out on June 6, 7 and 8.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Our members in Northern Ireland are determined to win this dispute because, like their colleagues in the rest of the United Kingdom, they are fed up with being treated worse than any other public sector worker.

“It’s time for the Government to treat its own workforce with respect and put some money on the table to help our members through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in