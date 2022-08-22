Collision forces closure of A40 and Piccadilly Line
Police said both were likely to remain closed ‘for a significant period of time’.
Commuters were asked to find alternative routes as the Piccadilly Line and the A40 near Royal Underground station were to remain closed after a collision on the road.
Ealing Police tweeted: “Following a collision on the A40 near Royal Underground Station earlier this morning, the road and the Piccadilly Line are likely to remain closed for a significant period of time.
“Commuters who use these routes are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative.”
It follows the travel problems suffered by rail passengers after tens of thousands of workers went on strike again in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and Unite walked out for 24 hours on Saturday, affecting Network Rail and a number of train companies across the country.
