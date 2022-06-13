Competition watchdog to review fuel prices
Figures from data firm Experian show the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts climbed to a record 185.0p on Sunday.
The competition regulator has announced it will carry out a “short and focused review” of fuel prices.
Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), said record pump prices are “causing significant concern” for millions of people.
The review was requested by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who expressed concern that the 5p per litre cut in fuel duty implemented in March has not stopped prices from soaring.
That was an increase of 7.1p in just a week.
The average price of diesel was 190.9p per litre on Sunday.
