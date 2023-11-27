Consultants reach deal with the Government which ‘could end strikes’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hospital leaders have expressed “huge relief” that a deal has been struck between England’s top doctors and the Government, potentially ending a long and bitter dispute over pay.

Officials have agreed a deal which will see consultants earn more money from January 2024, although it will not be paid until April 2024.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said it had reached an agreement with consultants from the British Medical Association (BMA) and the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) after a month of talks.

This is a fair deal for consultants who will benefit from major reform to their contract, it is fair for taxpayers because it will not risk our ongoing work to tackle inflation, and most importantly it is a good deal for patients to see the end of consultant industrial action Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

The deal will now be put to members of the unions.

If members agree to the deal, strikes by top hospital doctors will end, although talks between the Government and specialist, associate specialist and specialty doctors (SAS) and junior doctors are ongoing.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Ending damaging strike action in the NHS is vitally important if we want to continue making progress towards cutting waiting lists while making sure patients get the care they deserve.

“This is a fair deal for consultants who will benefit from major reform to their contract, it is fair for taxpayers because it will not risk our ongoing work to tackle inflation, and most importantly it is a good deal for patients to see the end of consultant industrial action.”

DHSC officials said the new offer would “modernise the consultant contract and reform consultants’ pay structure”.

The deal includes:

– The BMA said the offer from the Government was for “4.95% investment in pay for this financial year, in addition to the 6% pay uplift already awarded for this year”.

– It said these proposals would mean that consultants would receive a minimum of 6% in 2023/24 as a result of the previously implemented pay award, but that the majority of consultants would also receive an additional uplift of up to 12.8% depending on their pay point, and that this would apply from January 2024.

– There would be an increase to the starting salary for a consultant, and to the salary at the top of the new pay scale structure, the union said.

– The department said that the core consultant contract had not been updated for 20 years, so the new offer would “modernise” the contract, including by offering enhanced shared parental leave, in line with other NHS staff.

– Officials said that pay-scale reforms in the deal would also help mitigate the gender pay gap seen between hospital consultants.

– The BMA said that consultants would reach the top of the pay scale five years sooner than under the current scheme.

– DHSC said it would also work with unions to “review the operation” of the pay review body (Doctors and Dentists Remuneration) which advises Government on doctor pay.

– The BMA had agreed to end the use of its rate card – which advises doctors on how much to charge for non-contractual work, including cover, during strikes, DHSC said.

Dr Vishal Sharma, BMA consultants committee chair, said: “We are pleased that after a month of intense talks and more than six months of strike action we never wanted to take, we have now got an offer we can put to members.

“It is a huge shame that it has needed consultants to take industrial action to get the Government to this point when we called for talks many months ago.

We're not out of the woods yet. The deal needs to be put to a vote by union members and we won’t know the result until January. It’s essential we now see similar progress with junior doctors and SAS doctors to bring an end to all industrial action across the NHS Sir Julian Hartley, NHS Providers

“How each consultant will benefit will depend on their individual circumstances, and we will be providing them with as much detail as we can, so they are able to look carefully through the details to help them decide whether to accept the offer.”

HCSA president Dr Naru Narayanan added: “In coming days, we shall do our utmost to educate our consultant members so they can make their own informed decision. Whatever that decision is, we shall be led by our members.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins added: “I hugely value the work of NHS consultants and am pleased that we have been able to make this fair and reasonable offer after weeks of constructive negotiations.

“Putting an end to this strike action will support our efforts to bring down waiting lists and offer patients the highest quality care.”

Commenting on the announcement, Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive at NHS Providers, said: “This development is a vital step towards the Government and unions resolving the industrial dispute with consultants in the NHS.

If BMA and HCSA members in England accept the Government’s offer, we will be able to bring to an end the disruption and heartache of the dispute between the Government and the senior medical workforce in England Danny Mortimer, NHS Employers

“Industrial action has caused unprecedented disruption in the last year. Over 50 strike days have led to 1.2 million appointments for planned care being pushed back and cost the NHS an estimated £1.4 billion through lost income and staff cover.

“Trust leaders will be hugely relieved that consultants won’t be striking over Christmas given that demand for care is always higher in winter.

“But we’re not out of the woods yet. The deal needs to be put to a vote by union members and we won’t know the result until January.

“It’s essential we now see similar progress with junior doctors and SAS doctors to bring an end to all industrial action across the NHS.”

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, which is part of the NHS Confederation, who chaired the negotiations, added: “If BMA and HCSA members in England accept the Government’s offer, we will be able to bring to an end the disruption and heartache of the dispute between the Government and the senior medical workforce in England.”

NHS teams across the country have worked incredibly hard to ensure urgent and lifesaving care has continued during industrial action, but there is no doubt that strikes have had a significant impact on patients and families, and so today’s breakthrough comes as a huge relief Amanda Pritchard, NHS England

Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, said: “It is extremely welcome news for patients, staff and the entire health service that an agreement between the Government and the unions for NHS consultants has been reached.

“NHS teams across the country have worked incredibly hard to ensure urgent and lifesaving care has continued during industrial action, but there is no doubt that strikes have had a significant impact on patients and families, and so today’s breakthrough comes as a huge relief.

“This is particularly welcome as we prepare extensively for what is likely to be another challenging winter and continue to make progress on our recovery plans, following inevitable disruption caused by the pandemic.

“This agreement is a critical first step and we now need all parties to continue to work together to find a solution to remaining pay disputes as soon as possible.”