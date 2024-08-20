Jump to content

Co-op spearheading scheme investing in 600 apprenticeships in early years sector

The retail giant is a member of The Royal Foundation’s Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 20 August 2024 10:49
The retail giant said the aim was to help deliver the workforce required to staff the creation of 3,000 nurseries across England (Co-op/PA)
The Co-op is spearheading an initiative to invest in more than 600 apprenticeships in the early years sector.

The retail giant, along with other members of The Royal Foundation’s Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, is targeting employers across the private, public, voluntary and community sectors.

The aim is to help deliver the workforce required to staff the creation of 3,000 nurseries across England.

The Co-op will use its Levy Share service which allows partners to pledge up to 50% of annual unspent apprenticeship levy funds and share them to support the provision of apprenticeships in underrepresented groups.

A quarter of our Co-op colleagues have caring responsibilities, which is one of the many reasons why we are absolutely committed to playing our part in the work of The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood

Co-op chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq

The Co-op is creating a specific fund in support of early childhood, with a starting pledge of £1 million from members of the Business Taskforce and a commitment to raising £5 million over the next five years, with additional pledges from Mid-Counties Co-operative.

Co-op chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq said: “Whether we are parents or not, we will all have young children in our lives, and we will understand the importance of supporting them and also their parents through the early years.

“Supporting early years greatly benefits business.

“Our Co-op is a 5.5 million-strong member-owned organisation with more than 56,000 colleagues.

“A quarter of our Co-op colleagues have caring responsibilities, which is one of the many reasons why we are absolutely committed to playing our part in the work of The Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.”

