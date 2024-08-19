CTD Tiles: Locations of 56 closed stores

Support truly

CTD Tiles, one of the UK’s biggest tile suppliers, has shut 56 of its stores after falling into administration.

Administrators of the business said that 268 workers were made redundant after the collapse.

However, 30 of its shops and two distribution sites were bought in a rescue deal by rival Topps Group.

Here is a list of the stores which have been immediately shut and those which have been saved:

– 56 store closures:

Aintree, LiverpoolAshford, KentAylesbury, BuckinghamshireBasildon, EssexBlackpool, LancashireBolton, LancashireBrierley Hill, West MidlandsCambridge Central, CambridgeshireCanterbury, KentCarlisle, CumbriaChelmsford, EssexChester, CheshireColchester, EssexCoventry, WarwickshireCricklewood, Greater LondonCroydon, Greater LondonDenton, Greater ManchesterDerby Ascot Drive, DerbyshireDundee, ScotlandEastbourne, East SussexExeter, DevonFalkirk, ScotlandGateshead, Tyne and WearGlasgow Helen Street, ScotlandHanwell, Greater LondonHarlow, EssexHuddersfield, West YorkshireIpswich, SuffolkKilmarnock, ScotlandKing’s Lynn, NorfolkLeeds, West YorkshireLincoln, LincolnshireLivingston, ScotlandMaidstone, KentNewcastle North Shields, Tyne and WearNewcastle West Kingston Park, Tyne and WearNorthampton, NorthamptonshirePeterlee, ScotlandPlymouth, DevonPortsmouth, HampshirePreston, LancashireRochdale, LancashireRotherham, South YorkshireSlough, BerkshireSouthampton, HampshireSt Albans, HertfordshireStirling, ScotlandStratford Upon Avon, WarwickshireSunderland, Tyne and WearSutton Coldfield, West MidlandsSwindon, WiltshireTonbridge, KentUxbridge, Greater LondonWembley Stadium, Greater LondonWeston-Super-Mare, SomersetWhetstone, Leicestershire

– 30 stores rescued by Topps:

Aberdeen, ScotlandBasingstoke, HampshireBirkenhead, MerseysideCambridge Bar Hill, CambridgeshireChichester, West SussexCoatbridge, ScotlandCoulsdon, Greater LondonCrawley, West SussexDarlington, County DurhamDorking, SurreyEdinburgh Seafield, ScotlandEdinburgh Stenhouse, ScotlandFakenham, NorfolkFarnham, SurreyGlasgow London Road, ScotlandHampton, Greater LondonHull, East YorkshireInverness, ScotlandNewbury, BerkshireNewcastle Under Lyme, StaffordshireNorwich, NorfolkNottingham, NottinghamshirePerth, ScotlandPeterborough, CambridgeshirePoole, DorsetStockton, County DurhamWarrington, CheshireWatford, HertfordshireWimbledon, Greater LondonWoking, Surrey