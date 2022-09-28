Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Demands for Chancellor to make emergency statement amid market turmoil

The Government faced calls for the recall of Parliament and a statement by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as the economic crisis deepened.

David Hughes
Wednesday 28 September 2022 13:07
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
(PA Wire)

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng faced demands to recall the House of Commons in an attempt to calm markets following the chaos unleashed by the Chancellor’s mini-budget.

The Bank of England was forced to take emergency action, buying up long-term Government bonds because of a “material risk to UK financial stability”, while the International Monetary Fund urged the Chancellor to change course.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Commons should be immediately recalled from its break for the party conferences with the UK being in the grip of a “rapidly deteriorating economic crisis”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Mr Kwarteng “must make an urgent statement on how he is going to fix the crisis that he has made”.

Recommended

And Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Liz Truss has 24 hours to fix this economic disaster and prevent people losing their homes.

“Now is the time for the Prime Minister to recall Parliament to reassure not just the financial markets, but also British homeowners at risk of higher mortgage costs.”

MPs are not due to return to Westminster until October 11 following the break for the party conferences.

The Chancellor is due to address the Tory conference in Birmingham on Monday but faces calls to speak to the nation before that.

Ms Reeves said: “People will be deeply worried about the cost of their mortgage, about their pensions, and about the impact this will have on their cost of living.

“This is a serious situation made in Downing Street and is the direct result of the Conservative Government’s reckless actions, which include tax cuts for the richest 1%.

Recommended

“Their decisions will cause higher inflation and higher interest rates – and are not a credible plan for growth.

“The Chancellor must make an urgent statement on how he is going to fix the crisis that he has made.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in