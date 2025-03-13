DFS boss says firm could benefit from a US-China trade war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of furniture giant DFS has said the firm could get a boost from the trade war between the US and China if the escalating tensions over tariffs help drive down supply costs.

Chief executive Tim Stacey said the firm imports 40% of its products from the Far East and that its three Chinese suppliers may see a “slowdown” in volumes exported to the US as trade tensions between the two countries ramp up.

Mr Stacey told the PA news agency: “What that means for us, on the other hand, is they’re going to have capacity, and they want to grow with us and so actually it means that we can get good cost of goods benefits, we get more capacity.”

He said that it would help the firm as it targets £50 million in yearly cost savings by 2026.

The comments came as DFS upped its annual profit outlook, sending shares up more than 10% in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Mr Stacey said there was a “risk” to DFS if US President Donald Trump puts tariffs on Chinese vessels, as ships are used to transport the firm’s products to the UK.

He added: “I think all we can do with this sort of thing is keep an eye on it and try and think about the implications.

“But until anything actually happens and what the consequences of that are, it’s impossible to scenario plan that.

“We’re super-aware of the geopolitical stuff that’s going on and we try and think about what does this mean for us all the time in terms of risk management.”

It comes amid delays to shipments in the Red Sea, which have been redirected below the foot of Africa after attacks on ships by Houthi rebels in the region last year.

Mr Stacey said: “We’ve still got lead times two weeks longer than historical levels where we’re not going through the Red Sea.”

Half-year figures from DFS showed that underlying pre-tax profits nearly doubled to £17 million in the 26 weeks to December 29, up from £8.7 million a year ago.

Revenues fell 0.1% to £504.5 million, which the firm said followed moves to boost its interest-free credit offering to help drive up orders amid consumer caution.

Order intake across the group, which includes Sofology, increased more than 10% in the half year.

The company said that recent trading had remained strong since the first half, with year to date order intake now standing at more than 11%, helping the group lift its guidance for full year underlying pre-tax profits to between £25 million and £29 million.

Analysts had previously pencilled in underlying profits of £22.7 million.

Mr Stacey said that exclusive brand products such La-Z-Boy sofas, home cinema items and gaming chairs are among the ranges which have been selling well.

He added: “I think we’re certainly seeing a lot more people converting their spare rooms into either home cinema rooms or family rooms, where you can all gather around and watch TV.

“And I think both providing the technology within the sofas that allow you to experience that to the full and we showcase that in our stores, we’ll link up the sofa to the big TVs and really give people that experience.

“So I think it’s just people wanting a little bit of luxury at home and I think we’re clearly seeing that as a trend and a success at this moment in time.”

He said that DFS will take a £5 million annual hit from the increase in national insurance contributions next month, but that the firm is not planning any price rises or job cuts to offset extra costs.