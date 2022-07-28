Diageo sales jump as drinkers choose luxury spirits
Shares in the company, which also owns major brands including Guinness and Pimm’s, ticked higher on Thursday morning.
Sales surged at Johnnie Walker maker Diageo after drinkers celebrated the easing of lockdown restrictions by splashing out on high-end spirits.
Shares in the company, which also owns major brands including Guinness and Pimm’s, ticked higher on Thursday morning.
Diageo revealed net sales grew by 21.4% to £15.5 billion over the year to June 30, compared with the previous year.
The group said just over 11% of this growth was due to higher prices and customers choosing to buy more expensive drinks.
It was also buoyed by the continued recovery of pubs, bars and restaurants – known as the on-trade – after the easing of pandemic restrictions.
As a result, Diageo’s operating profit increased by 18.2% to £4.4 billion for the year, towards the top of market forecasts.
Chief executive Ivan Menezes said: “In a year of significant global supply chain disruption, our double-digit volume growth demonstrates the tremendous agility and resourcefulness of our teams.
“Our net sales growth was across categories.
“We benefitted from the on-trade recovery, continued global premiumisation trends, with our super-premium-plus brands up 31%, and from price increases across our regions.”
The group’s European operation witnessed a 26% jump in sales, with sales across Great Britain up 20% for the year.
Beer sales were strong as the reopening of pubs helped drive a 52% jump in British Guinness sales.
It also highlighted at 12% increase in spirits sales in Britain, driven by rises across vodka, rum, Baileys and scotch.
However, it highlighted a “decline” in gin after the recent boom in demand appeared to stall.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.