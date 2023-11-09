Drivers hit by ‘significant increases’ in fuel retailers’ margins – report

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drivers were hit by “significant increases” in fuel retailers’ margins during the past two months, according to a report.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that by the end of October the differences between pump prices and the wholesale cost of petrol and diesel were “significantly above the long-term average”.

It added: “If retail spreads were to remain at these levels for much longer, this would cause concern about the intensity of retail competition in the sector.”

The RAC said the findings were “very disappointing” and demonstrate that “drivers are still being taken advantage of at the pumps”.