easyJet launches recruitment campaign for over-45s
Parents whose children have left the family home or started their own careers are among those being targeted.
Airline easyJet has launched a recruitment drive aimed at people over the age of 45 to join their cabin crews.
Parents whose children have left the family home or have started their own careers and anyone looking for a new career later in life are among those being encouraged to apply.
The airline said it has seen a 27% increase in cabin crew over the age of 45 in the last four years, including a 30% increase in people over 60 in the last year.
The new campaign follows research by easyJet which suggested most over-45s would like to take on a new challenge once their children have left home.
The recruitment drive has been launched with a series of adverts featuring real-life cabin crew who have joined easyJet in the past year.
Michael Brown, director of cabin services for easyJet, said: “Our people are at the heart of everything we do and it’s the warm welcome and fantastic customer service that our cabin crew are famous for.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.