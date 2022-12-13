Jump to content

Energy support extension to be detailed very shortly, Hunt says

Many businesses are concerned about the end of the current support in April.

Sophie Wingate
Tuesday 13 December 2022 20:48
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jeremy Hunt has said the energy support scheme will be extended in April, with details to be set out “very shortly”.

The Government promised to pay a significant part of company energy bills in September, but said that the support would become more targeted after six months – leaving many businesses concerned about the end of the current support in April.

The Chancellor told LBC radio: “I can reassure people that we will be continuing with support.

“And we’ll be announcing very shortly the precise details of that support. But we do want to continue supporting businesses going forward.”

Mr Hunt said “we’re quite close” to an announcement.

Asked if it would be before Christmas, he said: “I hope it’ll be either just before or just after.”

