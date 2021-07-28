England to scrap quarantine for fully-jabbed EU and US visitors

England is to allow US and EU travellers who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus to enter without the need to quarantine.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the new rules will be in place from 4am on Monday August 2.

The Cabinet minister said: “We’re helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK.”

It has not been announced whether the change will apply to people arriving in Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland.

Currently, only travellers who have received two doses of a vaccine in the UK are permitted to enter from an amber country – such as the US and most of the EU – without self-isolating for 10 days, except those returning from France.

But ministers have decided to extend the exemption to those vaccinated in the US and the EU.

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, told the PA news agency: “The significance of this decision can’t be overestimated.

“It will pump vital cash into the travel economy, and help salvage the rest of the summer.

“Inbound visitors deliver billions of pounds to the economy and they can be welcomed safely.

“It’s especially good news for our airlines who need to fill their seats across the Atlantic.”