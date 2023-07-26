Farage calls for wider ‘cultural change’ at NatWest after boss quits

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage has called for a wider shake-up of the NatWest board, following the resignation of Dame Alison Rose after days of pressure on the banking group’s leadership.

In a statement released early on Wednesday morning, NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies confirmed that Dame Alison was stepping down.

It came after she admitted that she had made a “serious error of judgment” when she discussed Mr Farage’s relationship with private bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, with a BBC journalist.

Sir Howard had initially said the board members had decided the chief executive retained their “full confidence” but her position became ever more uncertain after the Chancellor and Downing Street were said to have “serious concerns” over her conduct.

The former Ukip leader welcomed the exit of Dame Alison as “a start”, but said that changes needed to go further.

“Anybody on that Board that backed that statement that was put out at 17.42 yesterday, a totally unsustainable and untrue statement, anybody that backed that behaviour, should be gone,” he told PA news agency.

Mr Farage called for a “cultural change” at the bank and within the wider industry, as he promised to continue to campaign on account closures.

He said that what was needed was a “cultural change within NatWest, they ought to go back to being a bank, rather than being a moral arbiter for political positions”.

He added: “But I think this culture runs deep through the entire banking industry. I think there is a massive anti-Brexit prejudice and I think the whole thing needs to change.”

An emergency board meeting was called late on Tuesday night to determine Dame Alison’s future, with the announcement of her resignation coming a few hours later.

Last week, Mr Farage presented evidence, in the form of a 40-page dossier, that his account at Coutts had been closed partly due to his political views conflicting with the bank’s values.

The evidence obtained from the bank through a data request contradicted a BBC News story, which initially claimed that the account closure was motivated by commercial reasons only, citing Mr Farage’s failure to meet a £1 million borrowing requirement.

The BBC and its business editor Simon Jack apologised, saying the reporting had been based on information from a “trusted and senior source” but “turned out to be incomplete and inaccurate”.

“I remain immensely proud of the progress the bank has made in supporting people, families and business across the UK, and building the foundations for sustainable growth Dame Alison Rose

In a statement released early on Wednesday morning, NatWest Group chairman Sir Howard Davies said: “The Board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment.

“She has dedicated all her working life so far to NatWest and will leave many colleagues who respect and admire her.”

In a statement of her own, Dame Alison thanked her colleagues “for all that they have done”, adding: “I remain immensely proud of the progress the bank has made in supporting people, families and business across the UK, and building the foundations for sustainable growth.”

A string of Tory MPs, including former cabinet minister David Davis and Saqib Bhatti, the Conservative Party’s vice-chairman for business, had called for her resignation.

NatWest’s board of directors announced that Paul Thwaite, the current chief executive of the company’s commercial and institutional business, will take over Dame Alison’s responsibilities for an initial period of 12 months, pending regulatory approval.

The board said in a statement that a further process to appoint a permanent successor will take place “in due course”.

I hope the whole financial sector learns from this incident. Its role is to serve customers well and fairly – not to tell them how or what to think Andrew Griffith, City minister

Dame Alison, a member of the Prime Minister’s business council, had been expected to join other banking bosses at a virtual meeting with City minister Andrew Griffith on Wednesday morning to discuss concerns related to customers’ “lawful freedom of expression”.

A No 10 source said Rishi Sunak “was concerned about the unfolding situation. Alison Rose has done the right thing in resigning”.

The source said: “Everyone would expect people in public life – whether that’s in a business leadership role or otherwise – to act responsibly and with integrity.”

Mr Griffith also said it was “right” that Dame Alison had stepped down.

He said: “This would never have happened if NatWest had not taken it upon itself to withdraw a bank account due to someone’s lawful political views. That was and is always unacceptable.

“I hope the whole financial sector learns from this incident. Its role is to serve customers well and fairly – not to tell them how or what to think.”

Mr Farage said that the “next step” is to support the changes introduced by Mr Griffith.

He said: “He has been very clear in his statement this morning that banks should not be closing people down on the basis of their opinions.

“But the entire industry needs to wake up to the absolutely appalling way it has been treating people all over the country.

“We bailed these people out and in return they close our branches, they close our personal and business accounts on a huge scale. We need real change here and I am going to go on pushing for it.”