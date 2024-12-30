Finance bosses ‘optimistic’ about Labour plans to cut red tape, survey finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Finance bosses are optimistic about Labour’s plans to cut regulation across the sector, according to a survey, with more than half saying they plan to hire faster in 2025.

Polling by consultancy KPMG found seven in 10 financial services bosses think the policies will help attract foreign investment into the sector.

Meanwhile, 55% of them said they plan to increase hiring in 2025, while 17% said they are planning a “significant” recruitment drive, the research found.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves pledged in November to rip up financial red tape.

The sector goes into the new year with optimism about growth and profitability, coupled with strong intentions around hiring Karim Haji, KPMG's head of financial services

She said in a Mansion House speech that regulatory changes after the 2008 economic crash have “gone too far”.

KPMG’s head of financial services, Karim Haji, said the optimism is “encouraging”.

But he said “concerns” remain around the impact of the Budget on the sector.

The respondents with less confidence in the Chancellor’s plans pointed to increased tax for businesses outlined in the spending statement.

In October, Ms Reeves raised the amount employers must pay on national insurance contributions (NICs), while also raising the minimum wage.

The policies are designed to pay for better public services such as transport and the NHS, but have attracted criticism from some sectors for making it more expensive to hire people.

Mr Haji added that finance bosses would want “more details on the Government’s competitiveness strategy to really understand how the Chancellor is proposing to work with them” in 2025.

Nonetheless, more respondents to the survey are confident their firms will be profitable in 2025 than at the same point last year.

Some 94% said they think they will turn a profit in the first quarter, up 11 percentage points from 83% in the first quarter of 2024.

Among bosses’ main concerns are the ongoing effects of inflation and subsequent high interest rates, which are set by the Bank of England.

Meanwhile, geopolitical risks were cited by the fewest leaders as the top challenges heading into 2025.

Firms said junior and middle management roles will attract the most hiring, followed by apprentices.

Almost a third said whether they can attract qualified candidates would be a major factor in hiring, followed by about a quarter citing increased NICs.

Mr Haji continued: “2024 has been a challenging year with financial services firms facing the headwinds of higher interest rates, inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.

“However, the sector goes into the new year with optimism about growth and profitability, coupled with strong intentions around hiring.”