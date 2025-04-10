Financial Conduct Authority chief Nikhil Rathi reappointed for second term

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boss of the UK financial watchdog has been reappointed for another five years, despite recent criticism of the regulator.

Nikhil Rathi will remain as chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for a second term after his current contract expires in September, the Treasury announced.

It comes despite recent pressure from ministers for the FCA to be less intrusive regarding its enforcement against firms.

Last month, the watchdog scrapped controversial plans to routinely “name and shame” firms facing investigations following criticism from groups including an influential House of Lords committee.

The FCA is also among regulators urged to cut red tape by the Chancellor as part of efforts to help accelerate economic growth.

In March, the FCA said it would take a more “flexible approach” in its strategy for the next five years as a result.

Mr Rathi said: “I am honoured to be reappointed by the Chancellor.

“I am proud of the reforms we have delivered to support growth, bolster operational effectiveness, set higher standards and to keep our markets clean and open.

“While we must go further and faster in this age of volatility, the UK is well placed as a major international financial centre.”

FCA chairman Ashley Alder said: “I am delighted Nikhil has been reappointed.

“He’s the right leader in testing times. His exemplary first term as chief executive has ensured the FCA is an organisation transformed.

“We’ve set a new standard for consumer protection, made it easier for businesses to access capital and quicker for firms to get authorised.”