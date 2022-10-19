Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Firefighters struggle with rising costs as union urges members to reject 5% deal

Some firefighters struggle to pay for energy costs and are turning to food banks, says union.

Lauren Gilmour
Wednesday 19 October 2022 09:50
Firefighters are being urged to reject a 5% pay deal by the Fire Brigades Union (Aaron Chown/PA)
Firefighters are being urged to reject a 5% pay deal by the Fire Brigades Union (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Fire Brigades Union (FBU) chiefs have warned firefighters are being “forced” to go to food banks and are struggling to pay their energy bills as they recommend members reject the latest 5% pay offer.

The FBU consultative ballot will open on Monday, October 31 and close on Monday, November 14.

If rejected, there will be a further ballot for strike action.

Firefighters in Scotland will also demonstrate outside the Scottish Parliament on October 27 in what will be the largest FBU demonstration in many years.

Previously, a 2% offer was rejected following consultation with members.

Recommended

Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said: “A 5% pay offer means a significant real terms pay cut. Inflation is currently around 10%. We cannot go on like this.

“We are a democratic union and our members will decide, but the executive council could not in good faith recommend that members accept this offer. Firefighters and control staff are being forced to go to food banks and are struggling to pay for energy.

“We were part of the key workers who the Prime Minister stood outside every week and clapped for. We took on extra duties and helped protect our communities. A real terms pay cut is a disgusting way to thank us.

“The government and local authorities have to invest enough money into the fire service so that it works – this is not up for debate.

“Firefighters need a significant pay rise and the fire and rescue service must have enough resources.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in