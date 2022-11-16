Firefighters to vote on strikes after rejecting pay offer
If Fire Brigades Union members vote in favour of industrial action, it would be the first national strike over pay since 2003.
Firefighters are to vote on strikes after rejecting a 5% pay offer.
Members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) will be balloted in the coming weeks on whether to launch a campaign of industrial action.
If they vote in favour, it threatens the first national strike over pay since 2003.
FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “We have firefighters using foodbanks. Our members worked through the pandemic to help protect their communities, taking on extra duties to do so.
“A further real-terms pay cut is an absolutely disgusting way to thank them.
“There is still an opportunity to resolve this dispute and we will be writing to fire ministers and government departments across the UK requesting urgent meetings.”
Voting will start on December 5 and end on January 23.
