Firms will have to re-apply for Royal Warrants after Queen’s death

According to the Royal Warrant Holders Association, warrants became void when the Queen died.

Josie Clarke
Tuesday 13 September 2022 18:00
Coca-Cola, Cadbury and Heinz are among around 800 firms who will have to re-apply for a Royal Warrant after the prestigious label became void following the death of the Queen.

Retailers Fortnum & Mason and Waitrose – and brands including Twinings tea and Bollinger champagne – are also among those that proudly advertise the late monarch’s coveted coat of arms on their stores and packaging.

According to the Royal Warrant Holders Association (RWHA), warrants became void when the Queen died.

Its website states: “The Royal Household will review Warrant grants upon a change of the reigning Sovereign.”

However, it adds that “the company or individual may continue to use the Royal Arms in connection with the business for up to two years, provided there is no significant change within the company concerned”.

A Heinz spokeswoman said: “It’s been our highest honour to supply The Royal Households with Heinz products since 1951, and we sincerely hope to be able to continue doing so for many years to come.

“However, at this time, our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family. Everyone at Heinz is deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and we offer our sincerest condolences. We are so grateful for the extraordinary service Her Majesty gave to the nation.”

Firms are eligible for a Royal Warrant if they supply products or services on a regular and ongoing basis to the Royal Households for not less than five years out of the past seven.

Applicants are also required to demonstrate that they have an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan.

The distinctive image of the royal coat of arms depicts the lion of England, unicorn of Scotland and a shield divided into four quarters followed by the words “by appointment to Her Majesty the Queen”.

Around 30 Royal Warrants are granted a year, and the same number are withdrawn.

There are approximately 875 Royal Warrants at any one time, held by around 800 companies or individuals, but it changes almost monthly.

A Royal Warrant is usually granted for up to five years and reviewed in the year before it is due to expire so that a decision can be made as to whether it should be renewed for another period of up to five years.

Other brands and food and drink firms who were granted warrants by the late Queen Elizabeth II include Premier Foods, Unilever, British Sugar, Britvic, Martini, Dubonnet, Johnnie Walker, The Famous Grouse owner Matthew Gloag & Son, Gordon’s and Pimm’s.

