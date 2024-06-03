Ford managers to take industrial action over pay

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ford managers at sites across the country will begin industrial action later this month in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite at sites including Dunton, Stratford, Dagenham, Daventry and Halewood will begin working to rule and an overtime ban on June 14, with strikes threatened if the dispute is not resolved.

The workers have rejected Ford’s pay offer, which Unite said was only a performance related merit award, which they are not guaranteed to receive.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Not content with making billions in profits, Ford has decided to try and attack our members’ pay out of sheer corporate greed.

“Performance related payments give no guarantee of an actual pay rise and leave these workers in danger of facing cuts to their wages.

“They are absolutely right to take industrial action and they have the full support of Unite in doing so.”

Ford said in a statement: “We regret that it has resulted in this outcome considering the fair and balanced offer made and the competitiveness of our LL6 pay and benefits package.

“We will continue to engage with Unite and our employees and endeavour to resolve the matter.”