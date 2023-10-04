Former Co-op Bank boss accused of £196k fraud

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers has appeared in court accused of a £196,000 fraud by abusing his position.

Flowers, 73, made his first court appearance after two earlier hearings were aborted when his lawyers told the court he had recently suffered a stroke and could not attend.

The defendant came into the dock at Manchester Magistrates’ Court walking slowly with the aid of a wheeled Zimmer frame.

Flowers, a former Methodist minister, Labour councillor in both Rochdale and Bradford and chairman of Co-op Bank between 2010 and 2013, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth, during the brief 10-minute hearing on Wednesday.

I cannot deal with this matter. If you are convicted of this matter it will carry a longer custodial sentence than I can impose District Judge Joanne Hirst

David Philpott, defending, told the court Flowers would not be entering a plea at today’s hearing.

Rafih Khan, prosecuting, told the court Flowers is accused of fraud by abusing his position and the total amount of the alleged fraud is £196,762.38p.

District Judge Joanne Hirst told the defendant the case could not be dealt with at a magistrates’ court and would have to be heard at the crown court.

Judge Hirst said: “I cannot deal with this matter. If you are convicted of this matter it will carry a longer custodial sentence than I can impose.”

The full charge against Flowers from the court record, reads: “Between 28/6/16 and 28/10/17 at Salford committed fraud in that while occupying a position, namely Enduring Power of Attorney, in which you were expected to safeguard, or not act against the financial interests of Margaret Mary Jarvis, you dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to make a gain, namely staircase, carpets and 11 cheques paid to the defendant, for yourself, contrary to Sections 1 and 4 of the Fraud Act 2006.”

Flowers was granted unconditional bail to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Manchester Crown Court on November 8.