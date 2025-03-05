Foxtons has ‘more to do’ to build respectful workplace culture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foxtons has said it has “more to do” to build a respectful culture in the workplace after reports alleged that staff at the London estate agency have experienced sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Chief executive Guy Gittins said progress has been made over the last two years but the company is trying to improve the environment for employees.

The remarks follow an investigation by Bloomberg last month which uncovered allegations of inappropriate behaviour after interviewing more than 20 former and current employees, and obtaining emails, screenshots, legal and employment records.

This included sexual harassment allegations against junior employees, examples of racist comments made by Foxtons colleagues, and cases of heavy drinking and drunk-driving, according to the report.

Mr Gittins said on Wednesday: “Although significant progress has been made over the last two years, including the introduction of mandatory annual respect and inclusion training, strengthened ED&I (equality, diversity and inclusion) policies, and enhanced whistleblowing and speak-up processes, there remains more to do.

“This is particularly important to me and we remain steadfast in our commitment to an inclusive, professional and respectful culture and we will continue to seek further improvement and progress.”

Foxtons chairman Nigel Rich said Mr Gittins has been “instrumental in bringing cultural change” to the company since taking the top job in 2022.

A Foxtons spokesman responded to Bloomberg’s investigation, saying: “Any matters of sexual harassment or misconduct are taken extremely seriously, thoroughly investigated and in no way tolerated.”

Foxtons has about 65 branches across London and Surrey.

It made a pre-tax profit of £17.5 million in 2024, more than double 2023’s earnings, according to results published on Wednesday.

The estate agency group said lettings and sales activity grew last year, supported by lower interest rates driving improved demand among buyers, and an increase in the number of homes available to rent.

This helped keep rental prices in the market broadly flat during the year after sharp increases in previous years.

Interest among first-time buyers has also picked up in recent months as people look to take advantage of stamp duty relief before the deadline at the end of this month.

Foxtons said growth is likely to continue this year, with new offers already outpacing last year’s levels, provided macroeconomic conditions and consumer confidence remain steady.