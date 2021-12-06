Franco Manca to beat expectations as restaurants notch up record trade

Fulham Shore said it has repaid its Government-backed Covid loan as it revealed that it is likely to beat expectations this year.

August Graham
Monday 06 December 2021 08:22
Fulham Shore is taking its Franco Manca pizza chain to Greece and will open at least six sites over the next three years (Fulham Shore/PA)
Fulham Shore is taking its Franco Manca pizza chain to Greece and will open at least six sites over the next three years (Fulham Shore/PA)
(PA Media)

The business behind pizza chain Franco Manca is doing better than expected as many of its sites have broken their all-time records during the recovery from lockdown.

Fulham Shore said revenue in the six months to the end of September doubled compared with last year, to £39.5 million.

Even when looking at 2019, the year before the pandemic, revenue is 10% higher, the business said.

Chairman David Page said: “With strong revenue growth in the half year and continued buoyant current trading, Fulham Shore is performing ahead of management’s expectations, with many restaurants throughout the UK continuing to break weekly trading records.

“This augurs well for the group’s full-year performance, which we expect to be now ahead of market expectations, and our UK-wide expansion plans.”

Recommended

The period saw a return to something closer to reality for the restaurant industry, with no Covid-19 restrictions on Fulham Shore’s sites for 10 of the 26 weeks.

It opened two new Franco Manca pizzerias during the six months, and one Real Greek site – in Norwich.

The business was also able to pay back the loan it took under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme – a programme to pump Government-backed loans into private companies during the pandemic.

During the period it also announced Franco Manca’s first ever international operations, and will open at least six sites in Greece over the next three years.

Mr Page said: “We have seen continued trading momentum in recent weeks, with revenues in October and November ahead of 2019 comparatives.

“This includes our office and theatre district-located restaurants which are continuing to trade positively, over the four weeks in November 2021 achieving revenues ahead of the same weeks in 2019.”

The business swung from a more than £4.3 million loss in the first half of last year, to a profit of £3.1 million before tax this year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in