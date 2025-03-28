FTSE edges lower at close after Wall Street slump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The FTSE 100 nudged lower on Friday as disappointing US economic data and tariff concerns pressed down on global financial markets.

It helped to offset some positivity in London equities, with retail and utilities stocks both performing well.

The retail sector was stronger after fresh Office for National Statistics data showed that retail sales jumped 1% in February amid a sharp rise in sales from department stores and hardware shops. Economists had predicted a decline.

London’s top index finished 7.27 points, or 0.08%, lower to end the day at 8,658.85.

Elsewhere in Europe, the other major markets suffered a heavier drop as they were once more dragged back by weakness in the automotive sector due to tariff worries, with Porsche and Volkswagen among the notable fallers in Germany.

The Cac 40 ended 0.93% lower for the day and the Dax index was down 0.98%.

Stateside, the Dow Jones and Nasdaq were both firmly lower after the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge remained above its 2% target rate, while concerns over tariffs also continued to impact multinational firms.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “US stocks are at a one-week low, oil is down, gold is up and volatility is surging.

“This is a classic risk-off move that shows how fragile sentiment remains.

“After a few days of calm on the tariff front, (US President Donald) Trump’s auto tariffs have really spooked investors, who are once again slashing equity exposure.”

In currency, the pound eased back slightly after the retail figures suggesting some positive spending patterns, helping to support suggestions interest rates could be cut further.

The pound was down 0.11% at 1.294 US dollars and was down 0.26% at 1.195 euros when London’s markets closed.

In company news, WH Smith was lower after the historic retailer confirmed it will sell off its 480 high street shops.

The company, which started considering a sale in January, confirmed that it agreed to sell the business to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital for around £76 million.

The firm secured less than the £100 million originally suggested by some analysts, resulting in a 4.7% dip to 1,039p in its shares on Friday.

Elsewhere, Yorkshire Post owner National World made gains after it said Chelsea FC owner Todd Boehly approached the business about a possible deal.

It comes despite National World shareholders voting for a takeover by shareholder Media Concierge earlier this month.

Shares lifted by 5.5% to 23p as investors hoped it could result in a bidding war.

SSE shares were a riser after the energy business appointed a new chief executive after current boss Alistair Phillips-Davies announced his retirement last year.

Shares were up 3.8% at 1,606p after investors welcomed the firm’s decision to appoint Martin Pibworth, who is currently the firm’s chief commercial officer, for the top job.

Meanwhile, the price of oil dipped as trade war concerns continued to raise demand concerns among traders.

A barrel of Brent crude oil was down by 0.95% to 72.64 dollars (£56.12) as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were SSE, up 59.5p to 1,606p, National Grid, up 28.1p to 1,009.5p, United Utilities, up 27.5p to 1,004.5p, Severn Trent, up 58p to 2,496p, and Croda, up 68p to 2,960p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Melrose Industries, down 23.9p to 492.7p, IAG, down 11.5p to 279.3p, Entain, down 22.6p to 612.4p, Barclays, down 10p to 293.5p, and Rolls-Royce, down 25.8p to 771.2p.