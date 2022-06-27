Fuel firms accused of ‘rocket and feather pricing’ as petrol hits new high
Data firm Experian said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 191.1p on Sunday.
Fuel retailers were accused of a “classic example of rocket and feather pricing” as the cost of petrol reached a new record.
The RAC claimed significant reductions in wholesale costs for petrol mean companies have a “clear opportunity” to stop continuously hiking pump prices.
Diesel prices reached a record of 199.1p per litre on Saturday, before dropping slightly to 198.9p per litre a day later.
The Competition and Markets Authority launched a “short and focused review” of fuel prices earlier this month after a request by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.
