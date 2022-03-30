Full list of council tax levels in 2022/23 for local authorities in England

The average Band D council tax set by local authorities in England for 2022/23 is £1,966, up £67 or 3.5% on the previous year, according to data published on Wednesday by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.

This includes adult social care and parish precepts, but does not take into account the £150 council tax rebate that will be provided to households in Bands A to D by the Government to help with rising energy prices.

The average 3.5% rise for Band D properties in 2022/23 is below the 4.4% rise in 2021/22 and is also the lowest year-on-year increase since 2016/17.

A full list of council tax levels for each local authority in England has also been published by the Government.

It shows that the average council tax for a Band D property, including parish precepts where appropriate, has fallen year on year in four local authorities – Mansfield, Selby, South Ribble and Wandsworth. When parish precepts are excluded, Band D council tax has fallen in two local authorities – Broadland and Wandsworth.

Here is the list in full. It is ranked from highest to lowest and reads, from left to right: name of local authority, type of local authority, average Band D council tax for 2022/23 including adult social care and parish precepts where appropriate, percentage change on 2021/22.

Northumberland (Unitary authority) £1,988 4.01%Gateshead (Metropolitan) £1,972 2.99%Rutland (Unitary authority) £1,968 4.81%Nottingham (Unitary authority) £1,955 2.99%Dorset (Unitary authority) £1,945 2.94%Walsall (Metropolitan) £1,928 2.99%Bristol (Unitary authority) £1,901 2.99%Cornwall (Unitary authority) £1,862 3.15%Liverpool (Metropolitan) £1,855 2.99%Durham (Unitary authority) £1,853 2.94%Newcastle-upon-Tyne (Metropolitan) £1,847 2.96%Hartlepool (Unitary authority) £1,839 4.93%Reading (Unitary authority) £1,830 2.99%Isle of Wight (Unitary authority) £1,828 2.96%Coventry (Metropolitan) £1,820 2.94%Wolverhampton (Metropolitan) £1,818 2.99%Stockport (Metropolitan) £1,811 3.50%Middlesbrough (Unitary authority) £1,811 3.01%Central Bedfordshire (Unitary authority) £1,801 2.10%Oldham (Metropolitan) £1,797 3.99%Brighton & Hove (Unitary authority) £1,795 2.99%Sefton (Metropolitan) £1,782 3.07%Stockton-on-Tees (Unitary authority) £1,781 2.92%Wiltshire (Unitary authority) £1,780 3.35%Rochdale (Metropolitan) £1,779 2.99%Herefordshire (Unitary authority) £1,775 2.96%Salford (Metropolitan) £1,774 3.99%North Tyneside (Metropolitan) £1,763 2.99%Sheffield (Metropolitan) £1,758 2.98%South Gloucestershire (Unitary authority) £1,757 3.06%Buckinghamshire (Unitary authority) £1,755 4.21%Redcar & Cleveland (Unitary authority) £1,755 1.98%Blackpool (Unitary authority) £1,750 2.99%Leicester (Unitary authority) £1,746 3.00%South Tyneside (Metropolitan) £1,743 2.95%Cheshire West and Chester (Unitary authority) £1,743 3.02%Bury (Metropolitan) £1,741 2.94%Wokingham (Unitary authority) £1,737 2.89%North East Lincolnshire (Unitary authority) £1,737 2.95%Rotherham (Metropolitan) £1,734 4.48%West Berkshire (Unitary authority) £1,731 3.95%Kingston-upon-Thames (London) £1,727 1.99%Bedford (Unitary authority) £1,721 3.95%Wirral (Metropolitan) £1,713 2.99%Knowsley (Metropolitan) £1,708 3.02%Kirklees (Metropolitan) £1,704 3.01%Blackburn with Darwen (Unitary authority) £1,702 3.98%Darlington (Unitary authority) £1,698 2.98%Torbay (Unitary authority) £1,698 3.00%West Northamptonshire (Unitary authority) £1,694 3.08%Calderdale (Metropolitan) £1,687 3.01%Cheshire East (Unitary authority) £1,686 2.90%East Riding of Yorkshire (Unitary authority) £1,678 3.98%Plymouth (Unitary authority) £1,670 1.00%Luton (Unitary authority) £1,662 2.99%Swindon (Unitary authority) £1,661 3.01%North Lincolnshire (Unitary authority) £1,660 2.79%Tameside (Metropolitan) £1,653 2.99%Oxfordshire (County) £1,652 4.99%Warrington (Unitary authority) £1,651 3.02%Barnsley (Metropolitan) £1,648 3.49%Harrow (London) £1,647 2.99%Southampton (Unitary authority) £1,644 0.00%Nottinghamshire (County) £1,644 4.00%Shropshire (Unitary authority) £1,644 3.94%North Northamptonshire (Unitary authority) £1,639 3.19%St Helens (Metropolitan) £1,632 2.98%North Somerset (Unitary authority) £1,630 2.99%Milton Keynes (Unitary authority) £1,630 3.75%Bolton (Metropolitan) £1,628 3.11%Surrey (County) £1,626 4.99%Richmond-upon-Thames (London) £1,626 1.94%Bath & North East Somerset (Unitary authority) £1,621 2.98%East Sussex (County) £1,613 4.49%Bournemouth, Christchurch & Poole (Unitary authority) £1,610 3.98%Halton (Unitary authority) £1,600 3.00%Medway (Unitary authority) £1,598 3.01%Warwickshire (County) £1,591 3.74%Sunderland (Metropolitan) £1,590 2.99%Wakefield (Metropolitan) £1,589 3.87%Derby (Unitary authority) £1,578 1.99%Sandwell (Metropolitan) £1,576 4.99%Leeds (Metropolitan) £1,576 2.98%Havering (London) £1,575 2.99%Portsmouth (Unitary authority) £1,570 2.99%Croydon (London) £1,570 2.99%Bradford (Metropolitan) £1,564 3.05%Southend-on-Sea (Unitary authority) £1,562 3.98%Birmingham (Metropolitan) £1,560 2.97%Devon (County) £1,556 2.99%West Sussex (County) £1,556 2.99%Bracknell Forest (Unitary authority) £1,546 4.34%Waltham Forest (London) £1,544 2.99%Kingston-upon-Hull (Unitary authority) £1,542 2.99%Doncaster (Metropolitan) £1,542 4.42%Manchester (Metropolitan) £1,541 2.99%Slough (Unitary authority) £1,540 2.99%Sutton (London) £1,538 2.99%Solihull (Metropolitan) £1,536 3.85%Telford & Wrekin (Unitary authority) £1,531 0.89%Hertfordshire (County) £1,529 3.99%Cumbria (County) £1,528 2.00%Bexley (London) £1,527 2.99%Peterborough (Unitary authority) £1,523 3.01%Norfolk (County) £1,517 2.99%Lancashire (County) £1,514 3.99%York (Unitary authority) £1,508 3.02%Dudley (Metropolitan) £1,494 2.99%Haringey (London) £1,484 2.99%Cambridgeshire (County) £1,470 4.99%Redbridge (London) £1,468 2.99%Stoke-on-Trent (Unitary authority) £1,468 2.99%North Yorkshire (County) £1,467 3.99%Kent (County) £1,461 2.99%Trafford (Metropolitan) £1,454 2.99%Leicestershire (County) £1,453 2.99%Gloucestershire (County) £1,451 2.99%Enfield (London) £1,446 1.00%Thurrock (Unitary authority) £1,441 3.00%Suffolk (County) £1,439 2.99%Isles of Scilly (Unitary authority) £1,436 2.99%Lincolnshire (County) £1,432 4.99%Derbyshire (County) £1,425 3.00%Lewisham (London) £1,421 2.99%Brent (London) £1,419 2.99%Wigan (Metropolitan) £1,410 2.99%Staffordshire (County) £1,401 2.99%Essex (County) £1,401 4.49%Worcestershire (County) £1,397 3.94%Camden (London) £1,397 2.99%Somerset (County) £1,394 2.99%Hampshire (County) £1,391 2.99%Barking & Dagenham (London) £1,389 2.99%Merton (London) £1,386 3.00%Hounslow (London) £1,379 2.99%Barnet (London) £1,351 1.00%Bromley (London) £1,341 1.00%Ealing (London) £1,340 2.99%Islington (London) £1,315 2.99%Greenwich (London) £1,315 2.99%Hackney (London) £1,276 2.99%Lambeth (London) £1,265 2.99%Hillingdon (London) £1,263 1.90%Windsor & Maidenhead (Unitary authority) £1,208 3.03%Southwark (London) £1,199 2.99%Newham (London) £1,137 2.99%Tower Hamlets (London) £1,124 1.00%Kensington & Chelsea (London) £987 1.99%City of London (London) £956 0.34%Hammersmith & Fulham (London) £832 0.00%Wandsworth (London) £477 minus 1.00%Westminster (London) £470 0.98%Ipswich (District) £384 1.98%Pendle (District) £383 2.60%Bolsover (District) £354 5.33%Folkestone & Hythe (District) £347 1.71%Lewes (District) £344 3.30%Preston (District) £343 2.00%Adur (District) £338 1.82%West Devon (District) £336 2.16%Oxford (District) £333 1.93%Sevenoaks (District) £326 2.39%Burnley (District) £326 1.93%Stroud (District) £322 2.77%Wealden (District) £314 2.66%Maidstone (District) £313 2.35%Fenland (District) £309 0.14%Mendip (District) £308 6.50%North East Derbyshire (District) £306 2.03%West Lindsey (District) £303 2.58%Rochford (District) £299 2.24%Thanet (District) £299 2.33%Blaby (District) £294 3.03%Rossendale (District) £294 2.00%Tonbridge & Malling (District) £293 2.91%Lincoln (District) £291 1.89%Mid Devon (District) £291 2.67%Basildon (District) £291 1.40%South Somerset (District) £290 4.55%Harlow (District) £289 0.00%Derbyshire Dales (District) £285 1.89%New Forest (District) £285 3.14%Forest of Dean (District) £285 3.37%Watford (District) £282 1.50%Castle Point (District) £282 2.03%North Kesteven (District) £282 3.20%Hastings (District) £282 1.99%Norwich (District) £280 1.99%Dover (District) £278 3.65%Arun (District) £276 2.53%Wyre Forest (District) £276 3.07%Copeland (District) £276 2.57%Maldon (District) £275 1.81%Hart (District) £275 3.37%North Devon (District) £275 4.01%North Warwickshire (District) £275 2.11%Harrogate (District) £275 2.09%Huntingdonshire (District) £273 3.14%Rother (District) £273 3.37%Scarborough (District) £273 2.83%Teignbridge (District) £272 3.98%North Hertfordshire (District) £271 2.13%Uttlesford (District) £271 3.53%West Suffolk (District) £270 3.34%Allerdale (District) £269 2.39%Newark & Sherwood (District) £269 2.18%Welwyn Hatfield (District) £268 2.83%Babergh (District) £267 1.93%Bromsgrove (District) £267 2.02%Waverley (District) £266 3.65%Lancaster (District) £265 3.28%East Hertfordshire (District) £265 2.54%Boston (District) £265 2.54%Eastbourne (District) £262 1.99%Hyndburn (District) £261 2.00%Richmondshire (District) £261 0.41%South Hams (District) £260 3.08%South Cambridgeshire (District) £260 3.89%Ryedale (District) £259 0.73%Tandridge (District) £259 2.29%Eden (District) £259 0.23%Tunbridge Wells (District) £258 3.21%Barrow-in-Furness (District) £258 2.09%Cannock Chase (District) £258 1.98%Mid Sussex (District) £258 2.85%Fylde (District) £256 2.25%Woking (District) £255 2.00%Surrey Heath (District) £255 2.31%Redditch (District) £255 2.08%Melton (District) £255 2.56%Mid Suffolk (District) £254 1.65%Worthing (District) £252 2.00%East Suffolk (District) £252 3.07%South Norfolk (District) £252 3.40%Sedgemoor (District) £251 3.25%Craven (District) £251 1.83%Chelmsford (District) £251 2.83%Reigate & Banstead (District) £251 2.21%South Lakeland (District) £251 2.47%Torridge (District) £250 3.55%Nuneaton & Bedworth (District) £249 1.99%Malvern Hills (District) £248 2.72%Chichester (District) £248 3.20%Amber Valley (District) £246 2.34%Winchester (District) £246 3.74%North West Leicestershire (District) £246 1.33%Three Rivers (District) £246 3.03%Cherwell (District) £245 3.57%Selby (District) £243 minus 2.16%Carlisle (District) £243 0.15%Canterbury (District) £243 2.01%St Albans (District) £242 3.01%Lichfield (District) £241 1.59%Gosport (District) £241 2.12%South Oxfordshire (District) £240 4.21%Oadby & Wigston (District) £240 2.13%Colchester (District) £239 2.26%Braintree (District) £238 2.81%Wyre (District) £237 2.83%Elmbridge (District) £237 2.16%West Lancashire (District) £236 2.46%South Ribble (District) £236 minus 0.16%Cotswold (District) £235 5.55%East Devon (District) £235 4.65%Harborough (District) £235 2.38%Dacorum (District) £233 2.22%Cheltenham (District) £233 2.60%South Holland (District) £232 3.13%East Staffordshire (District) £232 2.59%Gravesham (District) £232 3.02%Vale of White Horse (District) £231 3.13%Charnwood (District) £231 3.47%East Cambridgeshire (District) £230 1.68%High Peak (District) £229 3.07%Horsham (District) £229 1.81%East Hampshire (District) £229 2.74%Ashford (District) £229 2.52%Rugby (District) £229 2.54%Epping Forest (District) £228 2.78%Tendring (District) £228 3.25%Newcastle-under-Lyme (District) £228 2.34%Bassetlaw (District) £227 2.89%East Lindsey (District) £227 3.42%Stevenage (District) £226 2.27%North Norfolk (District) £225 3.93%Gloucester (District) £224 2.38%Swale (District) £223 2.81%Hertsmere (District) £223 2.98%Rushcliffe (District) £223 2.94%Somerset West & Taunton (District) £222 3.46%Broadland (District) £222 1.87%Guildford (District) £222 2.75%Chorley (District) £220 2.71%Stratford-on-Avon (District) £220 2.76%Staffordshire Moorlands (District) £220 3.38%Havant (District) £219 2.33%Rushmoor (District) £219 2.33%Crawley (District) £219 2.31%Brentwood (District) £217 2.61%Erewash (District) £215 3.07%Dartford (District) £213 0.18%South Kesteven (District) £213 3.07%Epsom & Ewell (District) £213 2.38%Cambridge (District) £213 2.41%Warwick (District) £212 1.26%West Oxfordshire (District) £210 4.84%Spelthorne (District) £210 2.44%King’s Lynn & West Norfolk (District) £210 3.81%Eastleigh (District) £208 3.05%Breckland (District) £206 4.06%Worcester (District) £206 2.49%Broxtowe (District) £205 2.73%Ashfield (District) £205 2.82%Hinckley & Bosworth (District) £203 3.28%Mole Valley (District) £203 2.82%Tewkesbury (District) £202 4.99%South Derbyshire (District) £200 2.80%Gedling (District) £199 2.95%Mansfield (District) £198 minus 0.06%Great Yarmouth (District) £197 3.87%Chesterfield (District) £197 2.89%Test Valley (District) £197 3.12%South Staffordshire (District) £192 3.45%Tamworth (District) £192 2.68%Stafford (District) £192 2.13%Ribble Valley (District) £182 2.88%Runnymede (District) £180 2.84%Fareham (District) £175 2.94%Wychavon (District) £173 0.67%Exeter (District) £170 3.03%Hambleton (District) £166 5.27%Basingstoke & Deane (District) £160 3.41%Broxbourne (District) £148 3.49%