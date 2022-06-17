GCSE and A-level pupils told to look at alternatives routes to school during strike

Multiple exams may be impacted by industrial action next week.

Catherine Lough
Friday 17 June 2022 15:22
Pupils sitting exams (David Jones/PA)
Pupils sitting exams (David Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Families of pupils sitting GCSE and A-level exams next week have been advised to make alternative arrangements for getting to school during the rail strikes.

The RMT has announced industrial action on June 21, 23 and 25.

On June 21, pupils sitting GCSE history or dance with exam board AQA may be impacted by the strikes, while on Thursday those sitting GCSE physics papers could be affected.

A-level pupils studying German, religious studies or maths with this board could be impacted by strike action on Tuesday 21, while pupils sitting papers in A-level chemistry could experience disruptions to their journey to school on Thursday June 23.

In total, 17 GCSE and 22 A-level papers could be impacted by the strike action.

Recommended

An exams in progress sign (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)

Headteachers have said families should look into alternative arrangements for getting their children to school to sit papers on time.

Julie McCulloch, policy director at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “We are concerned about the potential impact on exam students of the industrial action affecting train services planned in June.

“The majority of students live local to schools and colleges and tend to take buses rather than trains so we are hopeful that the impact will be minimal,” she added.

“However, it is important that families are conscious of the industrial action and make alternative arrangements where students are reliant on train services.

“We would urge anybody who is concerned about their ability to attend an exam to talk to their school or college at the earliest opportunity to discuss the options that are available.”

Recommended

Heads have been told to relocate A-level and GCSE papers if they cannot go ahead in the exam hall and that exams may begin up to half an hour later than scheduled to mitigate disruption.

The Joint Council for Qualifications said: “You should make sure that any exam or timetabled assessment takes place if it is possible to hold it”, adding: “This may mean relocating to alternative premises.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in