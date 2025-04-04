‘Get round table and drop opposition,’ No 10 tells Unite amid Birmingham strike

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has told Unite to start “negotiating in good faith” and “drop their opposition” to pay changes at the heart of a dispute with Birmingham council that saw tonnes of rubbish piling up on the city’s streets.

In a robust intervention on Friday, Number 10 said police have installed barriers at the picket line to prevent waste lorries being “recklessly blocked” as workers strike.

Members of the union in Birmingham launched a walkout last month in a dispute over pay and jobs, which is causing misery for residents who say they face a public health crisis.

The council declared a major incident earlier this week in a bid to increase collections of bin sacks amid a huge pile-up of waste on the streets.

Local government minister Jim McMahon met council chiefs on Thursday in an effort to end the strike that has seen refuse workers stage a complete walkout for almost a month.

Asked about the situation on Friday, a Number 10 spokesman said: “Following that meeting, police have installed barriers at the picket line to prevent waste lorries being recklessly blocked from leaving the depots this morning to start dealing with the backlog.

“Unite need to focus on negotiating in good faith, drop their opposition to changes needed to resolve long-standing equal pay issues, and get round the table with the council to bring this strike to an end.”

He added that lorries were now making their way out of the depot.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham had previously written to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner urging an intervention and saying the Government could no longer “sit on its hands”.

The union leader said talks with the council were a “charade” because officials had to defer to commissioners who were called in by the previous Conservative government to run the authority’s finances.

Meanwhile the Tories have criticised ministers over the dispute, pointing to donations from Unite to Labour candidates, now MPs, at last year’s general election and claiming the Government had since shown a “reluctance” to call the union out.

Unite has been contacted for comment.