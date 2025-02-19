Glencore considering moving main stock market listing away from London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mining group Glencore has revealed it is considering moving its main stock market listing away from London in what could mark yet another blow to the capital’s market.

Gary Nagle, chief executive of Switzerland-based Glencore, told reporters after unveiling annual results that the group is looking at whether other exchanges are “better suited to trade our securities”.

The FTSE 100 firm’s primary listing is currently in London, although it is also listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

We want to ensure that our securities are traded on the right exchange, where we can get the right valuation Glencore chief executive Gary Nagle

Mr Nagle said: “We want to ensure that our securities are traded on the right exchange, where we can get the right valuation.

“If there’s a better one, and those include the likes of the New York Stock Exchange, we have to consider that.”

Glencore, which listed in London 14 years ago in a blockbuster flotation, made the comments after it posted a 1.6 billion US dollar loss (£1.3 billion) for 2024 against a 4.3 billion dollar (£3.4 billion) net income in 2023 after being hit by impairments.

If the firm decides to ditch its primary listing in London it would see the group leave the FTSE 100 Index and add to a growing list of firms abandoning the London Stock Exchange in favour of overseas rivals.

Firms that have switched include Paddy Power gambling giant Flutter and building materials group CRH, which both moved their main listings to New York in the past two years.

FTSE 100 construction rental firm Ashtead also said in December that it planned to shift its primary listing to New York.

And consumer group Unilever said earlier this month that it plans to give its Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum ice cream business a primary stock market listing in Amsterdam when it is spun off later this year, with additional listings in London and New York.